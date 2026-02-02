'AITA for publicly embarrassing my husband?'

Every single time he does it I get angry, tell him once again that I hate it, and he gets mad at me for being mad. "You can't take a joke," "I'm just flirting," "I'm being playful why can't you just be playful," "you're always so dramatic about this."

I've told him repetitively that I'm fine being tickled in the ribs, but I cannot stand being tased and the fact that he gets mad at me for being angry when he knowingly is doing something I hate is absurd.

Two days ago I was getting ready for a family dinner out (his side of the family) and he tased me. I got angry, he got pissed off that I was angry about it. I let it go because we were about 5 min from leaving.