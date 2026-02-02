'AITA for publicly embarrassing my husband?'

↵
I don't know what everyone else calls this but where I'm from when you quickly jab/poke someone in the ribs it's called "tasering." I have always hated being tasered with a passion, it makes me jump, it's uncomfortable, I have just always vehemently hated it.
Over the years my husband would do it to me and in the beginning I would gently tell him I don't like it and that it upsets me. He kept doing it so what I said graduated to I hate it, stop, I hate when you do that etc and it always causes a fight.
He continues to do it. Not frequently but at least a few times a month. Now in addition to being mad because I've always hated it, I'm additionally pissed off that he knows how much I hate it and still chooses to do it. I know it may be irrational but it makes me so furious I start to tear up from anger over it.
Every single time he does it I get angry, tell him once again that I hate it, and he gets mad at me for being mad. "You can't take a joke," "I'm just flirting," "I'm being playful why can't you just be playful," "you're always so dramatic about this."
I've told him repetitively that I'm fine being tickled in the ribs, but I cannot stand being tased and the fact that he gets mad at me for being angry when he knowingly is doing something I hate is absurd.
Two days ago I was getting ready for a family dinner out (his side of the family) and he tased me. I got angry, he got pissed off that I was angry about it. I let it go because we were about 5 min from leaving.
Then at the restaurant at a long table of about 12 of his family members he tased me again. I told him (not yelling but very firmly and loud enough for some to hear). "You know how much I hate when you do that. I have been asking you to stop for years.
I keep telling you over and over how much I hate it and you won't stop. It always makes me angry, why do you keep doing it?" He was visibly embarrassed and replied "Well I do it because you always have a reaction."
On the car ride back home he lost his crap at me about how much I embarrassed him in front of his family. Now, I did intentionally say it loud enough so some people would hear because at this point I am so over not being listened to about this.
His siblings and cousins heard but we all went back to dinner without further issue. Two days later he's still furious for being publicly embarrassed, but I'm still angry because why do I have to keep saying the same thing over and over again? AITA?
Ambitious_Dragon_13 said:
NTA. this is a horrible thing that he keeps doing to you. how is the rest of the relationship? is it worth staying with someone who disrespects your boundaries and your body so much?
MizzyvonMuffling said:
Frankly, he's an ahole. And one time saying "I don't like it when you're doing this" should've been enough years ago. He still does this and that makes him an ahole. Of course he's embarrassed and probably besides you none ever blasted him like this before. I hope he'll stop doing this now otherwise try counseling/mediation so he can finally get how much of an asshole he is doing this.
Velvet_kit said:
NTA, you set a clear boundary for years and he kept crossing it, then blamed you for reacting. If it takes public accountability for him to finally hear “no,” that’s on him, not you.
I mean, what other option did you have? You tried calmly explaining, you tried having a conversation, and you tried yelling. Calling him out in public is a consequence of his inability to listen and adjust his behavior. NTA. My partner doesn't like their butt being grabbed so I don't do it. Only took them one time of saying anything.
Klutzy_You_202 said:
NTA. Let’s call this what it actually is: assault. You have asked him for years to stop touching your body in a way that causes you distress. He isn't "flirting"; he is intentionally Provoking a negative reaction because he finds your pain and anger entertaining.
That is incredibly predatory behavior. He wasn't "publicly embarrassed" by you; he was embarrassed by his own actions being brought to light. If he’s ashamed of people knowing what he does, he should probably stop doing it.
Slight-Leg9635 said:
NTA and frankly this is abusive. He is hurting you, and upsetting you. If he was a decent human, he would have stopped the first time, because when someone tells you they don't like it when you do something, you stop doing it to them. That is such a basic thing that everyone knows. He knows too, so he is choosing to hurt and upset you repeatedly. I'd divorce him TBH.
Accountable_ruki said:
NTA, The f'd around for years and found out. Keep at it in even more embarrassing ways and he might stop.
sog96 said:
NTA. It’s sad that it had to come to the point that you had to admonish him publicly after telling stop for years. You laid out your boundary and he crossed it over and over.
His pouting behavior is childlike and he knows he did wrong, but doesn’t want to be held accountable. I suggest couples counseling, other wise I do not see this marriage going the distance.
No-Interaction5368 said:
NTA. What a dumbbutt. I hate being teased or mocked too. Saying stfu once should have done it. Make sure he reads the comments so that he gains some brain cells before you end up divorcing him for his lack of respect towards your boundaries.
Awkward_Profile_7410 said:
Your husband is a major AH! He is assaulting you. He knows you do not like it and he does not care. Does he like you? It does not seem like he does. Someone who purposely causes pain aggravation distress on their spouse is not someone who likes them. Does he escalate?
CocoaAlmondsRock said:
Now you have your strategy. EVERY TIME he does it, you call him out publicly for it. Embarrass the crap out of him. And do NOT apologize for embarrassing him.
tearlesspeach2 said:
NTA, he is breaking a boundary you’ve set up repeatedly. He deserves to be a little “embarrassed."