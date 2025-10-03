"AITA for 'quitting' my marriage?"

I recently filed for divorce after 6 years together, 2 years married. I have a 15 yo stepdaughter (SD) and 17 yo stepson (SS)They are amazing kids academically, they stay out of trouble and treat people with kindness.

After 2 years of marriage I filed for divorce because my soon to be ex refuses to hold them accountable for not completing their chores or picking up their rooms. The chores consist of empty/fill the dishwasher and take out the trash. Bare minimum. My ex has had multiple talks with them and it gets better for a week or so and then ALL of the burden falls back on me.

I get minimal help from him as well. The kids are continually rewarded by him with electronics, shopping sprees, concerts (floor seats), etc. even when they are not fulfilling their small tasks at home.