'AITA for 'quitting' my marriage?'

I recently filed for divorce after 6 years together, 2 years married. I have a 15 yo stepdaughter (SD) and 17 yo stepson (SS)They are amazing kids academically, they stay out of trouble and treat people with kindness.
After 2 years of marriage I filed for divorce because my soon to be ex refuses to hold them accountable for not completing their chores or picking up their rooms. The chores consist of empty/fill the dishwasher and take out the trash. Bare minimum. My ex has had multiple talks with them and it gets better for a week or so and then ALL of the burden falls back on me.
I get minimal help from him as well. The kids are continually rewarded by him with electronics, shopping sprees, concerts (floor seats), etc. even when they are not fulfilling their small tasks at home.
I am the primary chauffeur to and from school because my SS is too lazy to get his license. I take them to all of their appointments, school activities, etc. My father passed away less than 6 months ago unexpectedly and I begged for help around the house while I figured out my new norm w/o the rock of our family here any longer.
I was completely disregarded and told I overreact when things don’t get done by my ex. It’s been about 3 years of me asking for a united front and support with equal household responsibilities. Every time I tried to talk about it he would go into complete defense mode and start picking out things about me that bothered him.
Honestly, it always turned into an argument and I would shut down with defeat. The icing on the cake is he questioned my integrity and trust by bringing up someone from my past (over 6+ years ago) and if they reached out to me when my dad passed away, which is a very sensitive topic for me.
I spiraled out. Handed my ring over and filed a couple weeks later. After everything I’ve done for my blended family, personally this never should have been a question. Ultimately, all of the build up and what turned into resentment came crashing down that day because I felt like he thought I would hide something from him to this degree. AITA for “quitting” my marriage as I am being told?
NYCStoryteller said:
NTA. Sounds like you've been trying for years, and your husband just saw you as a bang-maid/nanny/chauffeur.
CaptainBeefy79 said:
NTA. You weren’t the wife, you were the help.
Recent_Data_305 said:
You quit being taken advantage of by him and his kids. You did the heavy lifting with parenting his kids, and he didn’t even back you up. If they cared about you even a little, they’d have stepped up during your grief. Marriage takes two people working together. I’d argue he quit first. I’m sorry for your loss. NTA.
ItWillGetGood said:
NTA. If this was a problem in the year leading up to marriage I wouldn't have even made it to the altar!
AcanthisittaNo9122 said:
NTA. You should’ve quit 3 years ago when you tried to communicated and was dismissed.
Traditional-Start561 said:
NTA, you exhausted all your options including talking it out, rewarding them despite them not completing simple chores is pretty ridiculous if you ask me, you've tried for 3 years, your soon to be ex needs to realize people he dates won't always put up with this nonsense