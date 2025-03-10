I was looking after my nephew, Little, over the weekend. Little, aged 4, has a severe speech delay, some gait issues and comes across as a lot younger than he is though he does look around 4-5 years old.
We (me, pre-teen daughter and Little) went out to the park. Walking the opposite way on the same path was an older woman, maybe 65, and a small dog which Little wanted to pet. I asked the woman and she said it was ok.
Little petted the dog and was babbling to it, with the woman saying "oh bless him" several times and "oh isn't he sweet." I made agreeing noises and after about 30 seconds Little stopped petting the dog and wanted to keep walking so we moved on.
I thought it was just a quick meeting but the woman then started walking the same way as us, asking questions about Little. I didn't really answer as I thought it was a bit odd and personal. Her first question was "what's wrong with him?" which I didn't answer but I did say he was 4 when she asked his age.
She then kept pestering, asking "what's wrong with him?" and "why doesn't he speak clearly yet?" After she asked a few times, I snapped "I'll tell you his confidential medical history if you tell me yours!"
The woman seemed very taken aback, called me rude, and turned around to go back in the direction she was originally going. I think she was the rude one, coming across a child with a difference and then changing direction to ask what the child's diagnosis was.
Daughter thinks she was maybe just 'of her time' and maybe just didn't realize she was being insensitive, and saying Little doesn't have a diagnosis wouldn't have hurt, or I could have at least explained why her question was inappropriate rather than snapping at her.
ailweni said:
NTA. It’s rude af to ask “what’s wrong with him,” regardless of age.
Red-Octopus91 said:
NTA, she was rude and meddling in something that was not her business. Even worse, she asked in the worst possible way, it was offensive and stigmatising to your kid.
OhmsWay-71 said:
NTA. Not at all. More people need to do this so that those that are inappropriate stop doing so.
liirko said:
"Nothing. What's wrong with YOU?" Weirdo. NTA.
Wonderful-Crab8212 said:
No excusing bad behavior because of age. Actually. she should be more ashamed at her age because she should have learned to mind her business long before this. NTA.
Euphoric_Travel2541 said:
NTA. She was rude and insensitive. No one should ask that, that way. Little didn’t need to be labeled or categorized. He has something going on that may be ok over time if bay beef accommodations. Not any of her business, as a stranger.
CarryOk3080 said:
Nta. You asking for her medical history was the perfect response. You disclose yourself then maybe I will disclose his.