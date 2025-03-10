'AITA for raising my voice at an older woman?' 'I think SHE was the rude one!'

"AITA for raising my voice at an older woman?"

I was looking after my nephew, Little, over the weekend. Little, aged 4, has a severe speech delay, some gait issues and comes across as a lot younger than he is though he does look around 4-5 years old.

We (me, pre-teen daughter and Little) went out to the park. Walking the opposite way on the same path was an older woman, maybe 65, and a small dog which Little wanted to pet. I asked the woman and she said it was ok.

Little petted the dog and was babbling to it, with the woman saying "oh bless him" several times and "oh isn't he sweet." I made agreeing noises and after about 30 seconds Little stopped petting the dog and wanted to keep walking so we moved on.