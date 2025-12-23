'AITA for refusing to attend my husband’s family events?'

Now I’m skipping his family gatherings entirely unless expectations are clearly communicated beforehand. His family says I’m distancing myself, and my husband says I’m creating unnecessary drama. AITA for refusing to attend family events where I feel used?

NickelPickle2018 said:

No, but you have a serious husband problem. His family treats you like the hired help because that’s what he allows.

Key_Two77 said:

Explain it clearly to your husband. Let him know that your time off(presumably when these gatherings happen) isn't time of when you're the servant. ..and use that word. Tell him it's HIS family and he should be the one cooking and cleaning and watching kids. If he thinks it's a wife's place to do these these, 1. Where are the other wives? and 2. What century is he living in?