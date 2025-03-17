'AITA for refusing to bail my only son out of credit card debt?' 'My parents helped me when I was younger.'

I’m stuck. I hate the idea of him facing big consequences like wrecked credit or even bankruptcy, which could haunt him for a long time. But I also don’t want him to keep overspending and relying on me to clean up the mess.

I’ve tried talking to him about budgeting and planning, but he either ignores me or makes excuses. Maybe I should’ve been tougher before, and that’s why we’re back here again.

There’s also this family thing—my parents always said you help your kids no matter what, and they bailed me out when I was younger. It makes me feel like I should step up for him too, but I’m starting to think that might just enable him more. So, tell me: Would I be the ahole if I say no to giving him the money this time and let him face the fallout of his choices?