'AITA for refusing to bring $100 minimum to Thanksgiving?'

My family and I celebrate Thanksgiving every year with my siblings, parents, and their kids. Roughly 20-25 people (including kids). My family is only 2 people with one 6 month old baby. In the group chat it was decided that my nephew would cook meat since he bought a grill. He also told us that we could bring the sides. He chose to spend $300 on meat.
I messaged in the group chat that we would bring mashed potatoes. My sister responding that every "family" has to bring $100 worth of food minimum or help my nephew pay for the meat.
I'm not totally against the idea of bringing that much food, but just the way it was presented and the fact that it wasn't agreed to beforehand makes me upset. The following day in the group chat, my sister said: "Option 1: bring food enough for everyone, not just yourself.
Option 2: help Thomas pay for meat $100/family
Option 3: help dad pay water bill $200/family. Choose wisely…" Upset, I responded with Option 4: don't show up. Am I being an ahole if I don't show up at all in "protest" to this $100 minimum rule?
AOWLock1 said:
NTA, this is a potluck not a charity dinner. If your nephew couldn’t afford to buy the meat he shouldn’t have bought it.
lbw12345 said:
Don't forget petty option #5, buy $100 worth of mashed potato ingredients and show up with 50 lbs of mashed potatoes. NTA $100 worth of sides per family is obscene and far too much food,
APithyparty said:
20 to 25 adults, not including kids. If every adult brings a dish to share, there should be plenty of food to go around. "Choose wisely" would have me staying home, enjoying the peace and quiet of my living room for free. NTA.
u_212 said:
NTA. Die on this hill.
-chatban said:
NTA - People cant volunteer to do things and then expect others to foot the bill. What even is this logic.
Megmelons55 said:
$200 for a water bill for ONE NIGHT?! Are they planning on renting a waterfall??? This is ridiculous. I wouldn't go either. NTA.
Update: I'm a teacher and she posted a picture of my salary she found online to shame me in the group chat. Definitely not going now.