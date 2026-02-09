Someecards Logo
Taylor Brown
Feb 9, 2026 | 10:40 A.M. ET

"AITA for refusing to change my appearance for my great grandfather's funeral?"

My great Grandfather died a couple days ago and the funeral service will be next week. I’m a senior in college and I’m taking off of work and school to go to my great grandfather’s funeral an honor his memory. I live in a different state than the rest of my family so I have to fly out there.

It’s a whole expensive process to go to this funeral, but I want to be there for my grieving family and see my Pop Pop one last time. My mother and Older sister called me earlier today and told me that I have to either wear a hat or dye my hair a natural color AND take out all my face piercing when I go to the service.

I said no that its a disrespectful request to ask me to do all that. Pop Pop always said he loved my hair and the way I dress (I’ve been dying my hair for the better part of a decade now). I don’t look this way for attention or anything. I’ve had a long struggle with my appearance and like myself in my body and stuff.

(I realized I was trans and that was part of the problem) and It’s just that I spent so long trying to enjoy how I look and it seems silly to change it for someone who KNOWS WHAT I LOOK LIKE. I haven’t seen my pop pop or my extended family in a couple years bc I haven't been able to travel while in college. And I’m fully independent financial-wise from my family.

They haven’t seen me since I started transitioning is my point and I’m already worried I’m gonna get crap for it. I just can’t help but feel like they are embarrassed to be associated with me. My mom and my sister saw me only a couple months ago, I’m talking about my extended family btw.

It’s my family? I should show up as I am? Don’tcha think? I'm gonna wear a nice outfit, but even my mom was policing that too. For notes: I have green hair, short. I have two lip piercing, a septum, a bridge and eyebrow piercing. I just don’t think it makes sense to change my appearance?

But if it’s truly disrespectful to show up to a funeral looking the way I do, I will do it. I’ve never been to a funeral but it just seems like a stupid request. I feel like, especially for a funeral, my family should take me as I am.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

said:

NTA "I'll be there looking exactly how pop pop loved and knew me."

said:

NTA: as you said, your Pop Pop knows what you look like. Green hair and face piercings don’t preclude dressing appropriately for the funeral (if it’s held someplace like a church, or if the deceased requested people wear a certain color, etc).

said:

NTA. It was, indeed, rude for them to even ask.

said:

NTA. If you're great grandfather was okay with your appearance, then you're okay. He wouldn't want you to change yourself.

said:

NTA. be yourself, learn about grey rocking and learn the power of "I'm not having this conversation" and walking away/hanging up.

said:

NTA, he loved you the way you are and others need to accept that as well.

said:

NTA, go as you are, pay your respects, and turn away from those making a scene. It becomes about them. Unless you think your mom can force the funeral home to Gatekeep you out. Best of luck.

Sources: Reddit
