"AITA for refusing to change my appearance for my great grandfather's funeral?"

My great Grandfather died a couple days ago and the funeral service will be next week. I’m a senior in college and I’m taking off of work and school to go to my great grandfather’s funeral an honor his memory. I live in a different state than the rest of my family so I have to fly out there.

It’s a whole expensive process to go to this funeral, but I want to be there for my grieving family and see my Pop Pop one last time. My mother and Older sister called me earlier today and told me that I have to either wear a hat or dye my hair a natural color AND take out all my face piercing when I go to the service.