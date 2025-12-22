'AITA for refusing to demand that my family NOT buy my kids Christmas presents?'

Jobotica said:

NTA, but did your husband seriously make his mom cry over this? This is written like your husband has a problem with it and is acting like a spoiled brat about it. I understand he didn’t celebrate growing up but he married into a culture that does. He needs to find a way to deal. This is a fairly common situation, honestly, and making his mom cry is way over the top.

While I totally understand too much stuff, this is something you and he need to deal with. You’ve tried to talk to your family but they’re not changing. As much as that sucks, continuing to push is going to make Christmas more stressful than it already is.