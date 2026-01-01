"AITA for refusing to feed my sister-in-law Christmas dinner?"

I (31M) have been married to my wife (30F) for a few years now, and we’ve been together for about 10 years total. Over that time, I’ve gotten to know my sister-in-law (34F) pretty well. Overall, she’s a nice enough person and was welcoming when I joined the family. That said, she’s extremely frugal and always seems to find a way to get things for free.

Any time we go out for food or drinks, she somehow disappears when the bill comes. If it’s her turn to buy a round, she’ll suddenly need the toilet or have something else to do. It happens so often that it’s hard to believe it’s not on purpose. She almost never pays her way.