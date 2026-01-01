'AITA for refusing to feed my sister-in-law Christmas dinner?'

I (31M) have been married to my wife (30F) for a few years now, and we’ve been together for about 10 years total. Over that time, I’ve gotten to know my sister-in-law (34F) pretty well. Overall, she’s a nice enough person and was welcoming when I joined the family. That said, she’s extremely frugal and always seems to find a way to get things for free.
Any time we go out for food or drinks, she somehow disappears when the bill comes. If it’s her turn to buy a round, she’ll suddenly need the toilet or have something else to do. It happens so often that it’s hard to believe it’s not on purpose. She almost never pays her way.
This really stood out over Christmas. We hosted this year and had about 10 people over. Everyone brought food, everyone chipped in, and honestly it was a great day. When people started leaving, my sister-in-law made sure to pack up plates of food for herself and her partner. We didn’t make a fuss and sent them home with plenty.
The next morning, we made breakfast for the people who stayed over. After a quick phone call with my wife, my sister-in-law and her partner came back over and joined us. Breakfast was nice, no issues there.
But before they left, she asked if there was any more Christmas dinner she could take home. At that point, I told my wife I thought she should say no, since her sister had already taken a lot of leftovers the night before.
I know this might sound petty, but I’m honestly getting fed up. It feels like whenever there’s a chance for free food, free drinks, or anything else, she’s always first in line. I’m just tired of feeling like we’re being taken advantage of. So…AITA?
Truebeliever-14 said:
NTA You feel taken advantage of because that’s what is happening. Your wife should ask her to bring something if everyone else is, if she doesn’t then no leftovers.
Secret_Sister_Sarah said:
NTA - I'm actually shocked she got to take leftovers at all! In my family, that is not and never has been done. You come, you eat your fill, you thank your hosts, you leave.
Upstairs-Agent7916 said:
Nope! You’re ALLLL good!! If she hadn’t taken a ton of everything the actual night before, maybe but…definitely NTA!
WomanInQuestion said:
NTA - she won't stop unless and until you say something. Of course, she'll make a big, hairy thing out of it, so be prepared.
NervousDogFarts said:
NTA but you should speak up about this behavior. Correction: your wife should speak up about this behavior and you back her up every time.
babayaga187313 said:
Nta, she’s definitely taking advantage and it sounds like your wife is letting her keep doing what she’s always been doing.