"AITA for refusing to get a second job?"

My husband and I both started our own businesses 20 years ago. They were moderately successful in that, we weren’t rich, but our financial needs have always been met up until the last 5 years. My husband’s business is what most would consider a luxury service. When “times are tough," people do without said service.

My husband tried several things to keep his business afloat, including taking out some loans and made some bad investments that have left us in not the best financial state. At this point, it costs more to operate his business than he is profiting from it. The writing has been on the wall the past several months, and he’s finally agreed it’s time to close the doors.