'AITA for refusing to give my boyfriend freebies?'

I (F19) run a small cupcake business. For some context I lost my job a couple months back and can't get my rent paid, the money I make from this is soley pocket money to feed my cat and I. I don't enjoy baking cupcakes and it causes the worst back pain and I've been doing it for so long that the smell has started to make me nauseous, i just do it for the money. My prices are $1.50 per cupcake.
My bf (M19) and I have been dating for 3 months now. He asked me for free cupcakes and I told him no. I explained to him that I would only do that if he payed for the ingredients as it is not cheap. Or he could ask me to bake literally anything else for free and I would, as I do already bake for him quite a bit. He argued saying that was f'd up of me.
He claimed that we share money and whats his is mine vise versa. I argued this pointing out that we have only been together a couple months and we aren't married. My money is my money and his money is his money. He does take me out and spend a lot of money on me which I always appreciate but he started to rub it in. I explained that that is his own personal choice.
We argued about it a little more and he just ended with "I don't want them anymore anyways." This is the first time I've ever had someone ask for freebies. My friends and family all pay full price to support me with no questions asked. AITA?
Lonely_Howl_ said:
NTA. “What’s yours is mine” already at 3 months?? Nah, sis. Dump him. He’s already showing his butt and trying to stomp on your clearly stated boundaries, he is not the one.
Imnotawerewolf said:
NTA he's entitled and rude and delusional for thinking this relationship is at the what's your is mine stage. But more importantly, I'm adding to the chorus of increase your prices! You deserve more for your labor than a 1.50 per cupcake. Unless that price is making people show up for your cupcakes in droves, you could probably be making more money for about the same work.
Velvet_Temptation_X said:
It's not your fault. You clearly explained your boundaries, and that's normal. Business is business, especially when it's your only source of income right now. The fact that he started pressuring you and mentioning how much he spends on you is a red flag. Support looks different.
TruthfulBoy said:
NTA dump him and find someone who respects your boundaries.
Klolok said:
NTA. I'd pay for the cupcakes. Also, I love the idea of there being a cupcake girl. We used to have one in our college that used to sell cupcakes; She's now running her own company making cupcakes.
Sorry it hurts you to do it though, sounds like it really sucks. But hey, at least your cat gets fed. Hold your ground on this; Your BF spending money on you is his own choice and honestly part of the territory of dating.
NomadicusRex said:
NTA - It's nice of him to show you who he is so early! He's saving you a lot of time!