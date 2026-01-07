'AITA for refusing to give my boyfriend freebies?'

I (F19) run a small cupcake business. For some context I lost my job a couple months back and can't get my rent paid, the money I make from this is soley pocket money to feed my cat and I. I don't enjoy baking cupcakes and it causes the worst back pain and I've been doing it for so long that the smell has started to make me nauseous, i just do it for the money. My prices are $1.50 per cupcake.

My bf (M19) and I have been dating for 3 months now. He asked me for free cupcakes and I told him no. I explained to him that I would only do that if he payed for the ingredients as it is not cheap. Or he could ask me to bake literally anything else for free and I would, as I do already bake for him quite a bit. He argued saying that was f'd up of me.