'AITA for refusing to give up my Airbnb for my cousin's wedding?' 'I'm the bad guy.'

"AITA for refusing to give up my Airbnb?"

I (30m) am in the wedding party for my cousin’s wedding, about a four hour drive away, in a little over a week. As soon as I was asked, I booked the Airbnb for me, my wife and our daughter.

We found out about some health issues with my FIL this week and after a long discussion, we decided my wife and daughter would stay home and help him recover, and I would still go to the wedding instead of dropping out as a groomsman last minute.