"AITA for refusing my landlord’s mandatory maid?"

I (F20s) recently moved into a furnished studio apartment in the Caribbean. My husband is a co-tenant on the lease but is currently working abroad, so I am here alone most of the time. I work from home and have a very strict schedule.

The Conflict: Since I moved in, my landlord (let's call him J) has been pushing for a "mandatory" monthly maid service. When I checked my lease, it says he pays for a maid, but it never says I am required to let her in. When I questioned him, J admitted it was an "oversight" and not actually in the contract.

I later found out the "maid" is actually his aunt. I feel like this is a "spy mission" to check up on me because he keeps telling me stories about how the "last tenants broke a light switch."