'AITA for refusing my landlord’s mandatory maid?'

I (F20s) recently moved into a furnished studio apartment in the Caribbean. My husband is a co-tenant on the lease but is currently working abroad, so I am here alone most of the time. I work from home and have a very strict schedule.
The Conflict: Since I moved in, my landlord (let's call him J) has been pushing for a "mandatory" monthly maid service. When I checked my lease, it says he pays for a maid, but it never says I am required to let her in. When I questioned him, J admitted it was an "oversight" and not actually in the contract.
I later found out the "maid" is actually his aunt. I feel like this is a "spy mission" to check up on me because he keeps telling me stories about how the "last tenants broke a light switch."
Because I refused the maid, J now insists on coming in personally every month for "inspections." I told him that was fine, but since my husband is on the lease and pays the rent, I requested that J include him in our group chat and all discussions.
J has been completely ignoring my messages about my husband. He won't reply to him in the group chat and only tries to message me privately. He also has his read receipts off, so I never know if he’s seen my concerns about the broken washing machine (which hasn't worked right since day one).
Where I might be the ahole: J is coming over this Thursday to "inspect" the place. I’ve decided to have my husband on a permanent video call the entire time J is in my house so he can't corner me or ignore my husband's presence.
I also have a security camera running inside the apartment because I’m nervous he’s going to go through my personal drawers (where my underwear/clothes are) under the guise of "checking the furniture."
I feel like I'm being "difficult" by refusing the help of a maid and forcing a video call, but I also feel like my privacy is being invaded. AITA for setting these boundaries when the landlord claims he's just "protecting his property?"
ReadMeDrMemory said:
NTA. The landlord's behavior is outrageous. He has no right to prowl through the apartment. Film his tour and retain that recording. Object strongly and vocally to any behavior you find unacceptable, such as trying to rummage through your dresser. If you have one or more friends available to participate, all the better. And move out ASAP if you can.
YearlyDepression said:
NTA. If I were you, I would speak to a lawyer familiar with tenant laws where you are located.
Unhappy_Aside_7631 said:
NTA - nothing with protecting yourself. If this was my wife, I’d pay for her to stay in the hotel and get a new place. He sounds creepy and dangerous.
calgrump said:
NTA. Do you have the means to move? This landlord isn't going to ease up.
Chocolatecandybar_ said:
NTA. This man is pushing boundaries. Hard. Fight back and ask your husband to tell him about the group chat and the washer.
KingdomKey10 said:
NTA. He very clearly just wants an excuse to spy on/monitor you and its very reasonable to want your husband to be "present" in case anything happens. You'll have to check with a local lawyer, but it could also be very illegal for him to be doing monthly inspections like that without a reason or without it being in the lease contract.