'AITA for refusing to let my MIL babysit after 'the pacifier incident?''

If you’re not aware of the health benefits, please do your research. I won’t go into a long tangent as to why. Whether or not you agree is down to you.

5) Why are you preventing your MIL from seeing the children?

That was never a thing. I don’t know where anyone got that idea from because all that was said was she isn’t allowed to have them unsupervised. The only times she was allowed to have them prior to this was if my FIL was around because he is better suited for dealing with crying.