'AITA for refusing to let my MIL babysit after 'the pacifier incident?''

Here goes. I have a toddler. Said toddler was inseparable from their dummy (pacifier) to the point we had to make them go cold-turkey.
I had many sleepless nights because the dummy was a vital part of their night-time routine, but any access to one would cause a world of chaos for us. Long story short, it took us 1 month to fully wean and 3 months to get to the point where any stray dummies were voluntarily surrendered.
We have a baby now. Our toddler was great at handing the dummies to the baby without daring to put it in their own mouth. That was until my MIL babysat and we returned to find our toddler asleep with a dummy in their mouth.
My husband was furious and tried to explain what can of worms she had opened up for us. My MIL tried to explain that our toddler started to cry inconsolably (for reasons unclear) and because she doesn’t like crying, she gave them the dummy to get them to stop.
It has been a month since this incident. I am constantly having to hide dummies from my toddler because they will try to put them in their own mouth, steal them from the baby whilst they sleep, and scream relentlessly if they cannot have one.
My partner has been lamenting over my MIL’s actions and curses her under his breath every time we have to deal with a dummy related tantrum. My MIL now wants to be able to babysit for us next week. My partner and I have said “No. Not after the dummy incident."
She is not taking this well and has told my FIL, GMIL and friends that we are punishing her for trying to get my toddler to stop crying. We’re still not budging. I don’t believe my partner and I are in the wrong for this. Perhaps others see it differently. AITA in this situation?
FAQs:
1) Did your MIL know about the rule?
My toddler was weaned 1.5 years ago (and then some). My MIL avoided seeing us as much because of the crying. During this time, my toddler has not asked for a dummy, not attempted to put any in their mouth, nor have they been bothered by not having one.
2) Why have dummies in the house?
We have a baby that sometimes needs one to settle. Teething products are not working - the teething is quite aggressive and a dummy is safer, comforting option.
My baby is also not dependent on them and once this stage of teething is over, the dummies will be removed from the household. They were also not an issue before my MIL gave one to the toddler because the toddler would hand them to the baby. Also, this incident took place at my In Laws’ house, not mine.
3) Why have dummies at all?
If you’re not aware of the health benefits, please do your research. I won’t go into a long tangent as to why. Whether or not you agree is down to you.
4) Does your toddler have any learning difficulties?
No, they do not.
5) Why are you preventing your MIL from seeing the children?
That was never a thing. I don’t know where anyone got that idea from because all that was said was she isn’t allowed to have them unsupervised. The only times she was allowed to have them prior to this was if my FIL was around because he is better suited for dealing with crying.
My FIL was present when the children. Were dropped off, not when we came back. Right now the dummies will continue to be an issue so my children will not be having visits if either my partner or myself are unavailable - even if my FIL is present.
Reasonable-Bad-769 said:
NTA. I'd be tempted to send MIL a dummy to stop her crying.
SnooSprouts6437 said:
NTA, you worked incredibly hard to get your toddler to not only be okay not having a dummy but that they were OK not putting it in their mouth once the baby was born. And your MIL just set your toddler back.
It's not only unfair to diminish all the hard work you did but unfair to your toddler as well. She didn't respect you and your rules. If she had so much trouble with the toddler, I'm sure you wouldn't have minded a text or call from her with suggestions on how to manage your toddler that night. Instead she essentially stuck a dummy in their mouth to get them to stop.
Impossible_Rain_4727 said:
NTA: She hasn't even acknowledged that she was wrong. If she doesn't recognize her actions as a mistake, she will 100% do the same thing again.
MajesticBadger794 said:
NTA and the fact that she's telling people she's being punished for "trying to get your toddler to stop crying" shows she doesn't understand the problems that she caused and is not apologetic and will absolutely do it again. Protect your peace. Especially if she's not a vital role in your day to day babysitting.
Truebeliever-14 said:
She couldn’t handle the crying for a few hours so she made sure you will have to deal with it for possibly months. I wouldn’t let her babysit til both kids were weaned off pacifiers.
LdiJ46 said:
NTA, not at all. Your MIL still hasn't understood, apologized or indicated that she wouldn't do something like that again. She caused you a world of hurt and without serious reassurances that she understands that she did wrong, you cannot trust her. Plus, your toddler WILL do her utmost to get your MIL to give her a dummy again.