"AITA for refusing to pay $25 to attend my friend's birthday party?"

My (f 22) friend (f 22) is turning 23 this year. She has not had a birthday party in a few years because her birthday falls on the week of Thanksgiving and when she tried to have one for her 18th birthday party only 5 people showed up and that’s not including her immediate family when she invited multiple friends, provided catering, and the food with money from her own pocket.

She has since dropped certain friends for their behavior towards her. They were pretty valid reasons though not important to this. She has a new friend group that treat her great and show up to hang out, are there when things are tough, or there is an emergency in her life.