"AITA for refusing to sell my house to a landlord?"

I bought a fixer-upper in my 20s with my now ex. I bought him out, but agreed to give him back his portion of deposit he paid upon sale whenever that may be. We remained friends as we've known each other since childhood, regardless of that I still plan to stick to my work 8 years later.

I told him I was in the process of selling the house, he asked me if I had any offers and told him yeah but from a few landlords. I didn't think that needed further explanation because he knows full well how I feel about landlords buying up starter homes in lower income areas, and how strongly I felt about turning this house into a home for myself and the next occupants.