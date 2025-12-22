'AITA for refusing to share my food with my wife?'

We're a working couple in our late 20s. Often come home late, around 7 PM, so we regularly dine out, like 2 times a week. Our country has hundreds of dishes, so we're never out of options.
I prefer ordering familiar items and try something new only when it's looks too tempting. I'm a sensitive eater (not picky) as I've strong sensory sensitivity. I get nauseous easily if I eat or smell something I don't like.
My wife is totally opposite. Half of the times, she tries something new and orders things just by reading their names. Mostly, she doesn't even know how her order looks like.
And mostly, the food she tries isn't good as our comfort food. So after 2-4 bites, she asks me to split and share each other's food. I always hesitate doing that due to my different food habits as mentioned above.
She's aware of my nature but asks me to share anyways. It's been 3 times in a row, the food she ordered came out totally bad and I had to give up on half of my food to compensate it, as usual.
Being fed up, recently I clearly told her that I won't be sharing food from now and whatever she orders, it's all up to her even if it doesn't come out good. She agreed in a low voice.
Now yesterday, the same thing happened again and she casually made the same gesture of sharing food. I said no, mentioning our recent talk about it. She had to finish it all, it spoiled her mood and got passive aggressive the rest of the evening. AITA?
saddiebabbie said:
NTA. I'd be super annoyed by that. Tell her you can only split if you order two dishes you both like or she can order a backup one (and pay for it herself) if she needs to try something new every time.
Silver_Mind_7441 said:
NTA. My husband is one who orders comfort food. I try new things (why have spaghetti at an Italian place when we can have it at home). The only thing is that even if I don’t like what I got, I eat it. I might not finish my plate but I don’t take from someone else. Please OP, stop sharing with her. Tell her she is an adult and as such, can deal with the consequences of ordering something new.
analogascension said:
NTA. She's an adult, and not behaving like one. Being passive aggressive about it is also very childish. She's not respecting you or caring for your feelings and needs anywhere near as close to as she's expecting you to do for her.
Alice-003 said:
NTA. You set a boundary, she agreed to it, then ignored it the next time because she assumed you’d cave. That’s not about food anymore, that’s about respecting what you already discussed. You’re not her backup meal plan.
DaVirus said:
NTA. You had a discussion about it. She ignored it. That is just bad partnership all around.
jakeofheart said:
NTA. You have only asked her to stop behaving like a toddler.