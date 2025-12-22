'AITA for refusing to share my food with my wife?'

She's aware of my nature but asks me to share anyways. It's been 3 times in a row, the food she ordered came out totally bad and I had to give up on half of my food to compensate it, as usual.

Being fed up, recently I clearly told her that I won't be sharing food from now and whatever she orders, it's all up to her even if it doesn't come out good. She agreed in a low voice.

Now yesterday, the same thing happened again and she casually made the same gesture of sharing food. I said no, mentioning our recent talk about it. She had to finish it all, it spoiled her mood and got passive aggressive the rest of the evening. AITA?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

saddiebabbie said: