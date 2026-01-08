"AITA for refusing to share my savings to help my sister?"

I’m 21M and have been working two jobs while going to school to save money. It’s not a crazy amount, but it’s everything I’ve got. I’ve been saving it to move out and finally be independent.

My older sister (26F) called me last week saying she’s short on rent and might get evicted. I told her I’d think about helping and talk to my parents. Later that same day, I overheard her telling our mom that I should just give her the money because “he’s 21, his life hasn’t started yet anyway.” She said I can “just make it back later” and that I don’t have real responsibilities.