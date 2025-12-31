'AITA for refusing to sit at a breakfast table with nothing to eat?'

I am a picky eater, I will admit it, and at times I eat the bare minimum and do not complain. This year, we added 2-3 things onto their shopping list knowing that for breakfast they like to have fish with a creamy sauce. I do not eat fish, and just requested that they pick up 2 mini quiches so that when they made fish for breakfast, I would have something to eat.

This morning, I get up and I can smell the fish and I ask if anyone took out the quiches or if they had seen them. My partner just came over to me and said that they didn’t buy them. He said sorry, and since I was still quite tired and honestly a little disheartened (this is not the first time), I decided to go lay down.