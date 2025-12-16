'AITA for refusing to take down a 'bad' review for a small business?'

The business owner contacted me and asked me to take down my review because it could scare people off. I asked if the amount of cleaning we were asked to do was normal. She said it was and that it was all part of being in the community of the studio.

I said that the people who sign up for this one time class were not members of her studio community and I felt that the review was accurate. She said that I was being unreasonable and that I just didn’t understand the way this type of studio functioned, and that I needed to take it down. I told her I would not be doing that.