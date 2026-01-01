"AITA for refusing to be tattooed by my SIL?"

Recently, I (22F) went to my girlfriend's (21F) family Christmas party. I've known the family for a while, and we've all gotten along pretty well, but normally we don't participate in Secret Santa. This year we decided we would. For brevity's sake, I'll be referring to my girlfriend's family as in-laws even though we aren't married.

My sister-in-law joined the family not too long ago after knowing my girlfriend's brother for a couple of months and marrying him. I don't know her very well, but overall we've gotten along when I've been around her. She happened to get me for Secret Santa, and my gift was a coupon of sorts for $100 off a tattoo by her.