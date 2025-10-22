"I refuse to cook for my friend’s reception since she excluded me from the wedding. AITA?"

So I (42F) have known Lila (38F) for about ten years. We met through mutual friends, and I’m the one who introduced her to her now-husband, Josh (39M). I watched their whole relationship bloom — from awkward first coffee date to engagement — and everything in between. We went on vacations together (Josh, Lila, Myself and my Husband Cody), our families were close etc.

A few months before the wedding, Lila called and said she wanted to do a “fun, community-style potluck reception” and asked if I could bring “a few trays” of my famous baked pasta and maybe a dessert. I said sure — until I realized that I’d never received an invitation to the actual wedding.

I figured it was a simple mistake. When I asked about it, she said, “Oh, we’re keeping the ceremony really small because of space issues. But you’re totally welcome to come to the reception afterward.”