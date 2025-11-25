"AITA for refusing to move in a restaurant?"

Earlier today me and my girl friend has a few hours between classes so we went to Nando’s and when we got there it was completely empty apart from 1 other table and the guy at the host stand directed us to a big long table with 10 or 12 chairs at it and just told us to use that table. I found it a-bit odd but figured no one’s here and it’s a very quiet time of day (Monday around 12).

So my and my gf order food and it takes about 25 minutes to arrive , whilst we are waiting for our food the restaurant starts to get a lot busier. By this point maybe 70% of the tables are now in use.