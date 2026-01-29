'AITA for refusing to share my food with my girlfriend?'

The Lord of the Rings is doing a theatrical rerun in my city so me (27m) and gf (27f) decided to go watch the Two Towers (extended edition) last night. We do not currently live together. There’s a bar that I really love right next to the theatre.
I asked if we could go to this restaurant after the movie because I really wanted to get this specific dish - it’s lattice style fries that are fried in beef tallow, covered with green onions, bacon, house seasoning, and comes with the best hollandaise sauce I’ve ever tasted in my life. You can get fries for one (smaller portion) or fries for two (much larger portion) for a couple extra dollars.
She didn’t realize that the movie was nearly 4 hours long, and it ended at around 10pm. By this time she said she was tired and didn’t want to go to the restaurant anymore. I said that’s ok, and asked if I could order my fries to go. She said that that’s fine. I asked her if she wanted any and she said no, so I ordered the fries for one. I checked with her again before I ordered and she said she 100% didn’t want any.
We went to pick up the fries. She caught a whiff of it and asked if she could have a few. No problem, they are very delicious and I let her have some. She then asked if we could sit outside the restaurant to eat the whole thing together.
I said no, I asked you if you wanted to have some and you said no, and if you wanted to eat some you should’ve told me so I could’ve gotten the fries for two and I don’t want to share the fries for one as it’s a smaller portion. She got really upset and said I’m being selfish and refusing to share my fries.
I said that yes I am being selfish but in this case I really wanted the fries and just being honest but I don’t want to share in this instance. She’s since cooled down but this morning we had a call and she said that next time I should just share it with her...
I said I’m happy to share any time but not in cases like this and she should be more careful about saying what she wants. She’s upset with me again now. So, am I the AH?
faerieW15B said:
NTA. I'm so SICK of people who do this. Order your own fries and don't cry when people quite rightly don't want to share.
PugGrumbles said:
NTA. For the people here saying "you should have just bought it anyway," no. That just reinforces annoying behavior. She's an adult, if she was really that hungry, they could have ordered another single portion.
Khantahr said:
NTA. She specifically said she didn't want anything TWICE before you ordered. She doesn't get to be upset that you don't want to share your meal FOR ONE with her. She needs to grow up and take responsibility for her own actions.
Dulcimore51 said:
NTA. She's almost 30. Doesn't she know how to order food?
GigiGenX72020 said:
NTA. Your girlfriend was behaving like a toddler. You asked, more than once, she declined. If she wanted some so bad SHE should have gone back into the restaurant and gotten some. Like a grown up. Not pout like a baby.
Flat-Replacement4828 said:
Noooooo NTA. People act like this on purpose. You checked in with her SO. MANY. TIMES. to try to get her some fries! Her turning around like this and demanding YOURS is completely deliberate. She's trying to see how far she can get you to bend.
Deep-Okra1461 said:
NTA It's a major pet peeve of mine when someone tells me that they DON'T want something, but then want to share mine afterwards. No, just no. I don't think it's cute or romantic, it's just highly annoying.
Dizzy_Needleworker_3 said:
NTA fries for one should not be shared. IMO even fries for two should not be shared because fries for two are really barley enough fries for one. Signed I need at least two fries orders for myself. But if you were sitting outside the restaurant the easy solution would be split that one and order another round of fries.