"AITA for refusing to share my food with my girlfriend?"

The Lord of the Rings is doing a theatrical rerun in my city so me (27m) and gf (27f) decided to go watch the Two Towers (extended edition) last night. We do not currently live together. There’s a bar that I really love right next to the theatre.

I asked if we could go to this restaurant after the movie because I really wanted to get this specific dish - it’s lattice style fries that are fried in beef tallow, covered with green onions, bacon, house seasoning, and comes with the best hollandaise sauce I’ve ever tasted in my life. You can get fries for one (smaller portion) or fries for two (much larger portion) for a couple extra dollars.