'AITA for refusing to share my location with my mom?'

She got upset with me almost immediately, saying that she should be able to know where I’m going and what I’m doing with a stranger. To ease her mind, I told her that I’d shared my location with three people, and they’d be knowing where I was at all times.

She didn’t like that, and said, “But you won’t share it with me.” I told her that I didn’t want to give it to her. She proceeded to look at me and say, “Whatever, if something happens, I don’t want to hear about it.” And that’s when I told her straight-up that she’s too invasive.