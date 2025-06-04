'AITA for refusing to wear body makeup for my friend's wedding?' UPDATED

I told him that I hadn't accepted the role, and that friend had told me either I wear the makeup or don't come at all, fiance was shocked and confused, I explained to him that even mild inflammation would cause days and weeks of irritation at best, or months of pain/cracked skin and possible infections at worst.

He had no idea and was completely oblivious, and very confused. He's only really known me while my condition has been pretty decently controlled and I tend to play it off as not so serious to people because I just dont want to talk about it.