"AITA for rehoming my mom's dog?"

My parents had a dog, Sparky. While Sparky is a very friendly and happy dog, he is poorly-trained. My parents were older when they adopted him 5 years ago as a puppy and they really let training fall by the wayside. They spoiled him, let him act however, and always called him “their baby."

I used to joke they were like new-age permissive parents with him. While Sparky has always been kind to my kids, he is very energetic and will knock them over when he’s excited. Unfortunately, my dad passed away a year ago and in the months since, it’s been obvious that my mom can no longer live alone.