'AITA for rejecting my mother-in-law's challenge?'

I asked my husband what I should do. He said to just flat out tell her no. But I figured it would be nice to at least meet her halfway. I asked her to send me a picture of the dress and went to my yarn store to get yarn in a color I thought would be good and a pair of needles from my own stash. I got her a “learn to knit” book.

The next time I saw her I gave it all to her and said that here is all the stuff she would need to make her Sophie scarf, except the pattern she’d need to buy herself. She looked at it like what the heck and said in this pity voice “Oh you couldn’t figure it out?”