'AITA for ruining a funeral?' HUGE UPDATE

"AITA for ruining a funeral?"

My aunt (dad's sister) passed away and I am back in town so I decided to go to the funeral. She had two children. Her son who lived with her and a daughter I will call Sue. They lived in a small town about 2 hours away. It was going to be a family viewing at the funeral home and then grave side service.

As I was signing the guest book, a cousin I hadn't seen in years came over and we started talking. This was in the hallway before you get to the viewing room. Sue came out and shushed us. I was embarrassed thinking we were talking too loud (even though I didn't think so). So we went into the viewing room. There everyone was sitting and looking at a monitor with videos of the deceased.