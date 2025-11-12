'AITA for 'ruining Christmas' for my boyfriend's family?'

They immediately became defensive and demanded an example of what they needed to clean. When I pointed out their dried BBQ sauce on the counters, they denied it, and the GF accused me of "attacking her." The brother reluctantly agreed to help but essentially stopped speaking to me.

The situation peaked when she neglected her cat's litterbox (her only chore) for an entire week in our laundry room. When I politely asked her to scoop it daily due to the strong odor, she told me if it bothered me, I should do it, despite me already scooping two other boxes daily. I received a barrage of texts where she accused me of "bullying" her and trying to make her look lazy.