"AITA for ruining Thanksgiving?"

I (25F) took my bf (20M) with me to thanksgiving dinner last night and it went fine...well...It was normal at first anyways. I showed up, got ignored, talked over, snapped at, and looks of disdain from my Aunt, Sister and Grandmother.

Well I left to walk the dog with my grandpa and while I was gone, my aunt, let's call her Vicky, cornered my bf, Tyler, and started asking intrusive and inappropriate questions about my life, my choices and my body and making commentary about my late mother and how she ruined me from having a good relationship with the rest of the family.