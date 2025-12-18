"AITA for saying something not so nice about disruptive children at the movies?"

So, I (20M) and my mom went to the movies today and watched Zoomania/Zootopia 2. Sweet and funny, liked it. The only problem was that there were 3 kids (9-11ish?) in the same row as us and they were kinda disruptive. There were some perfectly acceptable things like laughing loudly, munching popcorn, singing along to a song and them being like "Oh no, is he gonna be okay?“ when a character got hurt.

That was a little bit annoying since I‘m autistic (and a little developmentally behind in some areas) but that were normal sounds and I‘d never complain about them. However, two of them also got up several times to dance along, two of them multiple times got up to the toilet in a way that was disturbing and they also discussed things loudly among them, some not even relevant to the movie.