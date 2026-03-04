'AITA for selling the collection my ex-husband has kept for his entire life?'

I could only get him to do walks. Not even go out. I was a stay-at-home wife and did not want to spend all my free time in the afternoon playing video games with him because I was alone all day and I wanted to spend time with him. I did have my hobbies but I just wanted to be around him. I cared about him.

Asking me to play video games is just one idea. He would suggest different games as if its a completely different idea of something we could do. He turned down all of my ideas. He also would tell our friends that he would not do something as simple as go on a walk with me because I only wanted to go walking around our neighborhood and nowhere else. I had begged him to leave the house. I had begged him for ideas.