'AITA for sending my in-laws a generic gift basket for Christmas?'

At dinner they made a reference to how since they were in town they wanted to stop at a specialty store they loved to spend a gift card I had bought them this past Christmas. I missed what FIL said and asked him to repeat himself, he said "We're going to spend the gift card that (husband's name) got us for Christmas.

That stung a little bit because as I mentioned I put together every piece of their gift boxes. I love my husband but he's definitely not the type to curate these packages or bake 3 types of cookies and 2 types of candy so I feel like they know he's not been the one behind these boxes for the past 5 years.