"AITA for showering too long at the gym?"

So for context I go to a really small but expensive gym, about 130 dollars a month. It’s a rural town and there aren’t many other options. The building has 5 single stall bathrooms with a shower in each. There are no options for a just toilet or just shower room which makes it difficult when you need to use the bathroom in a pinch.

I recently lost access to water in my house and decided to use the shower at the gym after my workout. I took my time, I did an everything shower (for the girls that get it) and just enjoyed the luxury water pressure for maybe 20-25 mins. During that time the door was loudly and aggressively knocked on at least 5 different occasions.