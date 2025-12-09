'AITA for showering too long at the gym?'

So for context I go to a really small but expensive gym, about 130 dollars a month. It’s a rural town and there aren’t many other options. The building has 5 single stall bathrooms with a shower in each. There are no options for a just toilet or just shower room which makes it difficult when you need to use the bathroom in a pinch.
I recently lost access to water in my house and decided to use the shower at the gym after my workout. I took my time, I did an everything shower (for the girls that get it) and just enjoyed the luxury water pressure for maybe 20-25 mins. During that time the door was loudly and aggressively knocked on at least 5 different occasions.
I didn’t say anything to the knocks but felt annoyed for feeling rushed when I pay so much money just to go to this gym. On my way, out someone was standing by the door with there arms crossed and a sour look on their face. I didn’t say anything because I hate conflict but was I the ahole for taking my time with my shower?
NOTE: this was in the middle of the day, it was not busy when I was working out or when I first went in the bathroom. There are no time limit rules in the gym for bathroom use.
Fair_Theme_9388 said:
A 25-minute "everything shower" at the gym is crazy work. Especially when there is limited space and people were knocking 5 different times. Gym showers are for getting the basics done, not spending almost 30 minutes deep conditioning your hair, exfoliating, and shaving every crevice of your body. YTA.
witx said:
100% this. Gym showers are meant for the minimum not the maximum precisely because other people need to get in there. Making them wait, and risking making them late, so you could luxuriate for a half hour is supremely inconsiderate. YTA.
Uubilicious_The_Wise said:
Everyone else using the gym pays to use it too so your annoyance at "feeling rushed" when you "pay so much money just to go to this gym" is a moot point and does not override their annoyance at having to wait 25 minutes for a stall when they pay so much to use this gym. 25 minutes in the shower is too long when you're not at home. YTA here in my opinion. That was a very selfish, inconsiderate move on your behalf.
JiuJitsuBoy2001 said:
YTA. Taking a long shower in the comfort of your own home is one thing, but if people are pounding on the door FIVE TIMES you are clearly disrupting things for others. They also pay for the facilities you know.
Odd-Worth7752 said:
YTA. Hogging the shower for 25 minutes? Come on.
PotatoSmeagol said:
YTA, but not in my opinion for taking a long shower at the gym. When the other showers are also in use or you know there are people waiting, you don’t take a long shower. If there is no one there, take an hour long shower for all I care, but if there are clearly other people also trying to shower, be considerate.
PigletAlert said:
YTA occupying one stall for 25 minutes is too long when there are only 5 toilets. I don’t care how much you pay, other people pay too. Maybe next time split your everything shower up and do some of it on another day if you don’t have hot water at home.