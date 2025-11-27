'AITA for shutting down my sister and her entitled friends?'

I’m (F24) visiting my sister (F23) for the summer holidays about two hours away from where I live. This also happens to be where my long distance partner (M24) lives so it was inevitable for him to hang out with us.
We decided to go out to the club on the first day I arrive and I let my sister know that my partner will be joining us mainly to see me and maybe his friends will join us too at some point. She is completely okay with it and says that her friends (who are girls around the same age as us) will join us too. Great.
My partner arrives around the same time as my sister’s friends and we do introductions and my partner and I let them know that we are just going to the club next door to his friends to see what the vibe is. We leave and hang out there for a mere 20 mins before my phone starts buzzing with texts.
My sister texts me, “can we join you guys?” and tell her she’s more than welcome. She then says, “we want drinks” and I ask her who they want drinks from. She says from my partner or his friends.
I ask her why don’t they buy drinks for themselves especially because they didn’t know that the guys will be here until the last minute so I ask what was their initial plan. She then says it’s the rule for guys to buy them drinks and that my partner should get them Hennessy, which happens to be really expensive.
This made me furious and I left her on read. About a few minutes later, they come over to the club my partner and I were at and they stand next to us, looking annoyed and bored. They did not introduce themselves to my partner’s friends either and were giving them a cold shoulder but somehow expected them to buy drinks for them.
I walk up to them to see what’s wrong and they say I’m being a pick me for not tricking the guys into getting them drinks and that “we are just girls” so we deserve princess treatment. This confused me because they had no idea the guys were even going to be there so why did they come out knowing they have no money.
I had money saved up for this night and my partner communicated with me days prior that he can only spend money on me if we go out. They threatened to go home if I don’t make it happen so in a fit of rage I said, “You didn’t budget for drinks, but you budgeted for entitlement. Interesting strategy, ladies.
My man is not your sponsor. Matter of fact, nobody in this club is. If your pockets are empty then stay home.” My sister looked at me with horror in her eyes and told me to apologize and I told her I wouldn’t especially because she’s morphing into her weird friends too. It became a back and forth thing and she told me I’m an asshole and soon after, they left me.
I honestly was annoyed and didn’t care at that point. She hasn’t spoken to me for days and has made our mom really upset at me for this. I’m just going to go back to my place and end my visit with her. So, AITA for shutting down my sister and her entitled friends?
Just_here_for_AITAH said:
NTA Your sister and her friends planned on scoring free drinks from random men at the bar. That's immature and possibly dangerous. When your boyfriend's buddies showed up, their plan shifted a bit. It's still immature and very rude. Plus, not even talking to the buddies and expecting you to do all the work is definitely entitled.
Particular_Job_4023 said:
NTA being a woman is no excuse for being so entitled. Demanding drinks from people you don't know and being rude, your sister is TA, and good on you for scolding her for it.
StatisticianPlus7834 said:
NTA. You did good shutting them up and shutting them down.
Uubilicious_The_Wise said:
Round of applause for you. NTA.
Proper-Ice1162 said:
NTA, club culture is the worst and this is the kind of behavior I’ve seen from girls I was in clubs with, but we were younger, your sister is too old to be this entitled, she was probably trying to impress her friends.
kae0603 said:
NTA! Sister and friends are totally horrid. As a mom, if I found out my daughter was thinking she deserved men to buy her drinks like that, I would be so ashamed.