"AITA for siding with my mom instead of my wife?"

My wife and I have a son who is about to turn five. My parents, mostly my mom, have been providing us with free childcare since he was a few months old. My mom follows all our requests (no screens, no added sweeteners) and gives our son a level of care no amount of money could buy (and we couldn't afford even the inferior level anyway).

Our son loves my parents (he loves my wife's parents too, but he sees them way less) and is always happy when I drop him off and when my wife picks him up. I have an older brother that has issues, and my parents have bailed him out several times in the past. A few years ago he totaled the car they bought him, and they said they were done helping.