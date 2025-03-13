'AITA for sleeping in my car?' 'This is weird, but I need to know if I'm in the wrong.'

I asked if she could at least lower the volume, or use headphones. She refused, saying the sound needs to "fill the room" for the full effect. I even tried playing my own "relaxing" noises to balance it out rain sounds, white noise but she said they "ruin the purity of the ocean experience."

After weeks of this, I finally snapped and just started sleeping in my car. I parked it in our driveway, reclined the seat, and actually got my first full night of sleep in weeks. Now she’s furious, saying I’m "abandoning our bed" over something trivial and making her feel guilty for trying to create a peaceful home environment.