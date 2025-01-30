'AITA for snapping at my mom for meddling in my wedding plans?' 'It's too plain.'

I finally snapped and told her straight up that this isn’t her wedding, it’s mine and my fiancé’s, and if she can’t respect that, she doesn’t have to be involved. She immediately started crying and telling me I was being ungrateful after "everything she's done for me."

Now she’s playing the victim and getting my aunt and a few cousins involved, saying I was way out of line. I get that weddings can be emotional, but I feel like I had no choice but to stand up for myself. Now part of me wonders if I overreacted. AITA?

