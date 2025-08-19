'AITA for snapping at my partner in public?' 'Since the baby was born I've been a SAHM.'

My partner (45M) and I (44F) have an almost 1yo M baby. Since the baby was born I have been a SAHM. My partner works 10hr days and had a long commute of 1.5hrs each way. So he leaves home about 5am and gets home about 6pm M-F. I look after the baby during this time, while also doing the shopping, cleaning the house, cooking and some life admin.
I look after the baby overnight Sunday-Friday. On Saturdays we usually share the night time wake ups. After work and on the weekends I do most of the baby care, cooking, cleaning etc. My partner will take him for a few hours, but usually hands him back to me when I haven't specifically asked him to take him.
My partner does most of the yard work, we have a large garden so that can take a few hours on the weekends. We used to share the yard, but now one of us needs to have the baby and that's pretty much always me.
Now we get to the bit where I might be TA. On the weekend, we were having a drink in the local bar and our son was getting restless and needed a bottle. I was holding him and asked my partner to make it. As he was making it he did it weirdly (put the powder in before water and the wrong amount of water). I got frustrated and asked him what he was doing. I definitely was pissy with him and my tone made that clear.
He got very upset and discussed it with me later that night. He says I disrespected him in public. He also says I do that a lot. I agree that I do sometimes get annoyed with him about not helping with the baby, and sometimes I snap at him in public.
I told him that I'm incredibly tired, and feel like I'm not getting much support with the baby when he's home. It's making me resentful and then I'm snappy. He thinks that snapping in public makes me TA. I think him not helping with the baby makes him TA. Maybe we both are. So, AITA?
Impressive_Moment786 said:
ESH: you are both tired and irritable. This isn't worth the argument.
After-Claim3244 said:
YTA. I understand where you're coming from. Your partner is the child's father too and you shouldn't feel like and single mother when you aren't. IMO, you should never yell/snap at your partner - regardless of the context you're in.
A better way to deal with this would have been confronting him about his lack of involvement with the baby instead of letting the emotion build up to the point where you snap at him for making a bottle wrong. Thats not healthy, and you /can/ do better.
ClaireL58 said:
Either NAH or ESH. I think you’re both just exhausted and this isn’t feasible long (or short) term. If he has to leave the house at 5, what time does he get up and go to bed? He’s working like 14 hour days and you’re like 24/7. When he’s home, it doesn’t sound like you can shut your brain off at all. You’re still doing baby and home duties.
Do you have any outside support to give you both a break? A family member or friend to help watch the baby and give you adult time? A cleaning service who comes 2-3 times a week to knock the cleaning out? A subscription meal box so meals are already planned out? A lawn service that comes weekly? You need to offload something.
I think you should apologize for snapping at your husband. Then have an actual talk about how you need more support. Even if it’s just, when he gets home, he gets baby for an hour and you get alone time to watch a show or whatever. But not doing more house duties! You take that time for yourself. This is just going to breed so much resentment when you guys need to be working together.
SlideItIn100 said:
YTA. So he works and commutes about 13 hours a day to support all of you and you get pissy that he doesn’t spend more time with the baby? Maybe reverse the roles for a month and see if that’s any easier before you act like a victim.
No_Yes_Why_Maybe said:
Light YTA. Anytime you snap or judge your partner it's not good. Let him make the bottle how he wants and when it doesn't work he will correct it. But get a piece of paper or download a clock face. Put on it all the stuff you do like a pie chart. And have him do the same.
Commute, work, feedings, sleep, naps, chores. Color code things like chores are red, sleep is blue and "free time" is the blank white space. Do this for a full 24 hrs and then compare "free time" driving and working are not free time for him and for you free time is when you are not doing chores or anything for the baby.
Pumping is not free time. Also make sure to make wake up times for feedings. By doing this and visualizing each others loads it will help with the conversation of who needs to do what and who needs to step up.
Gullible_Egg_6539 saaid:
YTA. I assume this situation where you're a SAHM has been agreed on by both of you. Not only that, but he also takes care of your garden. It's more than a fair distribution of duties, especially since he is away from home for 13 hours every day, much more than a regular job would require.
It's fine if you're tired, but you both chose to have a kid and now you must face the consequences. If you wanted to live a carefree life, you could've chosen to not become a parent. It's too late now to complain about it. You have to suck it up just as he sucks up 13 hours of job+commute every day. And, most importantly, learn not to take it out on your partner, because he's your PARTNER, not your ADVERSARY.