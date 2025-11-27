'AITA for still wearing the clothes my ex bought me?'

I’m a uni student so money is tight and I just can’t justify spending so much on gym clothes when I have plenty of perfectly fine ones right here. He really didn’t like this answer and said he won’t come to the gym with me while I’m wearing these and that he feels disrespected, I said he’s welcome to buy me some new clothes if he has such a problem with them but he didn’t respond.

So, I’ve been wearing my old clothes with the logos on to the gym for the past week and things are tense. Am I wrong for how I’m reacting? I can partially understand why A is upset, but the reality is that I can’t justify spending around $300 on new clothes right now.