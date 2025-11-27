'AITA for still wearing the clothes my ex bought me?'

I, (20F) and my boyfriend, A (21M) are arguing about my gym clothes. I haven’t been to the gym in about a year and a half due to a knee injury and I’ve just recently started going again. My previous boyfriend was an athlete, when we were dating he bought me all my gym clothes from his team store.
They’re very good quality and were much cheaper than similar alternatives, however they do have the logo of his team on them, obviously at the time I didn’t care but my current boyfriend had a real issue with this.
Last week when I got the green light from my doctor regarding my knee I dug out all my gym clothes, A asked me what the logo on them was and I explained the situation to him. A says he doesn’t want me wearing those and that I need to get rid of them. I told him that I won’t be doing that, as to replace all these clothes would be like around $300.
I’m a uni student so money is tight and I just can’t justify spending so much on gym clothes when I have plenty of perfectly fine ones right here. He really didn’t like this answer and said he won’t come to the gym with me while I’m wearing these and that he feels disrespected, I said he’s welcome to buy me some new clothes if he has such a problem with them but he didn’t respond.
So, I’ve been wearing my old clothes with the logos on to the gym for the past week and things are tense. Am I wrong for how I’m reacting? I can partially understand why A is upset, but the reality is that I can’t justify spending around $300 on new clothes right now.
I was hoping he’d just be mature enough to leave it and be happy that I’m healed up and able to go to the gym again. Edit: Am I an ahole for not throwing away the clothes from my ex and replacing them with worse quality ones? AITA?
sunny_suburbia said:
"He really didn’t like this answer and said he won’t come to the gym with me while I’m wearing these and that he feels disrespected..." Your BF is an immature, controlling ahole. HE feels disrespected? Unbelievable.
1_headlight_ said:
NTA. Get a new boyfriend who isn't insecure. Throwing those clothes away is a ridiculous idea.
Livinthedream71 said:
Lose the immature, controlling boyfriend. Keep the gym clothes. NTA.
DrPhysicsGirl said:
NTA. Good gym clothes are expensive! Why does he care so much about a logo? That's very insecure. Don't date men who tell you what you can and can't wear, regardless of their reasons.
hyundai-gt said:
NTA, if he feels so strongly he can buy you new ones. It's not like you're still wearing an engagement ring from your ex.
lovewholly said:
NTA. Boyfriend is unreasonably insecure. It would be one thing if your clothes said old boyfriend’s name, but a random logo? He’s threatened by a logo? If he isn’t willing to buy you $300 worth of new gym gear, I’d shrug and go on with your life. Don’t throw out perfectly fine gym clothes to appease an insecure boy.