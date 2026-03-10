'AITA for stonewalling my future in-laws for telling me I'm grounded?' UPDATED

For context, we live in a country where there is a stigma around males showing emotion that is taken seriously and boys used to be raised to be cold hard figures as that is seen as what makes you a man (I don't get it either) but it has been improving in recent years.
Fiancé (29M), who lived with his parents to financially support them, and I (23F), who lived with my parents, met in early 2024 and lived 2 hours apart. We took turns visiting each other for a few days at a time when work allowed. His parents (54M) and (53F) did not like me from the get go purely because I have tattoos and piercings and wear black, no matter how much effort I put Into building relationships with them.
Over time I was warned by family members and family friends that fiancé's parents can be quite narcissistic and manipulative as they were the oldest between their siblings and had a sense of entitlement as they believe the older you are the more respect younger people have to give you.
To make a long story short, a few small incidents of the narcissistic qualities and manipulation occurred which ignored trying to give them the benefit of the doubt. My dad (50 M) is one of the more caring and emotional types of males and allowed me my freedom when I was younger as well as always showing love and affection. Fiancé's dad is the opposite.
One week while I was visiting there and Fiancé was at work, I felt claustrophobic and anxious so went out on my motorcycle for a ride around town (said town is known for its safety and I know it well. I am an excellent driver and rider) I called my fiancé and Informed him my plans and sent him my live location, I told his mom where i was going and his SIL (25F) who was living with them at the time.
His dad was out doing some work so I did not get the chance to tell him. After an hour of riding my fiancé calls me and tells me his dad wants to have a chat with me when I got home and informed me he sounded upset.
Fast forward to when I arrived home a few hours later, his father and SIL were sitting outside and when he saw me he chased SIL and her baby inside the house and confronted me by saying the following, that I am not allowed to leave the property without my fiancé with me or without his (the dad) permission...
...that I'm not allowed to drive my own car without HIS permission and that if I ever wanted to ride my own motorcycle I would have to ask permission but that his answer will ALWAYS be no (because how dare I be a woman riding a bike, excuse me sir?) He essentially said I'm grounded under all circumstances when I am there at any given time, like a child who is not competent. I assume he has a control fetish.
I later found out his mom and SIL lied to his dad saying they had no clue that I left or where I went, even after fiancé and I brought it up when confronting them and they refused to hear it.
After I came in from my little Ted talk with his dad and ran Into his mom cornering me in the kitchen saying "this" is how real parents love and what I got at my home was not "love." She had a look in her eye that sort of hinted that she enjoyed me getting into trouble, which became clear after finding out she lied about me letting her know my plans.
I switched my feelings and emotions off, went to the room, packed my bags and left. When fiancé confronted him that night about his unfair behavior, he had the typical "my house my rules" argument and used raising his voice as a means to "win" the argument. I informed him that I will not be setting my foot on their property again and have no interest in associating with them.
My fiancé supported me and understood but I told him that just because I don't want to see them or have a relationship with them that it didn't mean he had to do the same, he is a full grown man with his own freedom but he said after seeing his parents knowingly treat someone he cares about like that, that he did not want to be associated with them after.
Fast forward to today, we live together in his home town, his parents have said on multiple occasions that they have nothing to apologize for so we continue to keep our distance from them.
His mom calls him often and at times where he picked up some last things from their house she would complain about not feeling welcome at our new apartment and wanting to visit and complaining that they don't get to see us anymore, blatantly pretending to not know why and acting innocent.
(He has told her to her face multiple times why, they just believe that if you ignore it, it goes away). His dad has even brought up that he feels disowned. (No crap.) My petty self has started inviting family members and family friends over and I know for a fact they're letting her Know and I know for a fact she's crawling out of her skin because she has no control over the situation.
Respect is earned, not a birth right. My fiancé has started suggesting that I meet up with them at a neutral place to talk things out as his mom keeps guilt tripping him about how terrible it is that we do not conform with their views.
They don't want to fix things, or feel bad but they're salty that they are cut out and still have no intention of apologizing or admitting what they did was wrong. A power struggle if you will. AITA for refusing to see or associate with them after seeing their true colors and refusing to "put up with it" out of respect that they don't deserve?
PS. My dad says that he never wants to meet fiancé's dad because he has no respect for a man who treats HIS child like that when he himself never even treated me like that.
thethingis82 said:
He’s asking you to get berated again by these people so she stops guilting him. Nope. I get they he’s being manipulated and may not see what he’s really asking you to do. He needs to understand...
You can’t fix what his parents broke and this meeting will only make this worse. You would even more disgusted with them, resent your fiancé for asking you to do it and the guilt trips won’t even stop.
Jsmith2127 said:
NTA I would have laughed in his dad's face, and told his mother to go eff herself. They'd be lucky if ever spoke to them, again. Holy control freaks.
No-Advertising1864 said:
NTA! My ex father in law was a narcissistic bigot who loathed women . I lived with my ex and his dad but I only lasted 3 weeks before my parents picked me up at midnight to save me. My FIL had started berating me whenever my ex was not around, especially going on racist rants at me because he knew I felt bad when he did so.
The straw that broke the camel’s back among other stuff was when he screamed at me for eating at the house, food I bought btw, because he had plans for it. Do not open up your doors for them, they will not change their ways.
curiousity60 said:
NTA. His parents disrespected your autonomy. They have a sense of entitlement to your bf's time, attention and obedience, and by extension, yours as well. They are controlling, invasive and disrespectful of normal healthy boundaries. It sounds like there's a culture of patriarchal misogyny in bf's family that he has internalized.
As an extension of "your man" you are viewed not as an autonomous adult, but as your bf's resource. It is a dehumanizing and disempowering view of you and your role that your bf is not defending against.
If your bf can not respect and support YOUR boundaries- that you are unwilling to allow his disrespectful and controlling parents access to your life and your home, that's a HUGE problem in your relationship. Bf is pressuring you to gradually grant his parents access despite their not acknowledging nor apologizing for their controlling and abusive behavior towards you when you were "trapped" in their home.
He expects you to "get over it" and drop your appropriately firm boundaries to endanger your safety, privacy, autonomy and comfort for their, and his, convenience. Your bf should not be engaging in a campaign of subtle harassment/undermining your boundaries so his interactions with his parents can get "back to normal," boundary-less.
He is going to have to choose who he is going to support, you or his controlling parents. There is no middle ground. At present, he is waiting you out and pressuring you to "compromise" while his parents do nothing towards repairing the damage they did to your relationship with them.
He is actively working against your healthy boundaries, and for his parents to continue disrespecting, infantilizing, and controlling you despite the harm that will do to your safety, privacy, autonomy and comfort.
Chea678 said:
They didn't even ask you themselves. Don't. Really don't. And watch your fiance carefully. If he crumbles, you will not be able to live a happy marriage with him. It's really sad you don't get to have a good relationship with his parents, but that's completely on them.
Muted-Explanation-49 said:
NTA. Never give them a chance to be in your life if you have kids it will get worse.
A long awaited update! I know you've been wanting it and it was so cool that Charlotte reacted to my post! A lot of ups and downs have been had, a bunch of close calls and a wholllleee lot of patience. You will be proud to know that I have not uttered a word to the future MIL as of yet. Neither has the SO until earlier this week. So the tea is HERE.
Things have been quiet for the last few months. After the New years drama I spoke to SO about what I was feeling and that I couldn't allow myself to be in such a state of mind and in survival mode 24/7 because his family can do anything at any moment to continue to break down out relationship. He said fuck it, blocked her and it has been peace ever since, until this month.
Before I get to that, let me just tell you how childish his mom is. Because we live in a small town, we constantly see each other in the shops and this very grown adult woman in her 50s reaction to seeing me is as follows:
Spots me in shops, makes sure to get in my line of sight, walks away while we ignore each other, proceeds to walk backwards in isles she just entered to grab looks at me thinking I don't see her, me looking her in the eyes letting her know I see her and she can approach if she wants to, she's just not gonna like what happens next.
Everyone in his family, aunts, uncles, cousins tried getting on our good side to worm their way into our relationship and direct us back towards SO's parents, I caught on quick and shut it down post haste, like usual SO was slow to catch on but after they started making it too obvious he caught on.
After months of quiet they (family and friends) started trying to get him to visit them alone, only inviting him or inviting him when I'm working, ask him why he's never alone when he visits etc...
(The IQ is not strong with either side here okay). His aunts even went as far as to tell him his parents are dying (no ma'am the doctors told them they're obese and it will lead to earlier death than normal) so in a panic he started lowering his walls...
I thought something smelled like the oceans fine creatures and called the sister in law and she confirmed they are in fact not dying but just were told they are too overweight and started going to dietitians for help. I still believe the weight comes from being so full of shit but thats just me. The sister in-law and I mended our relationship for the most part.
How are his friends involved you might ask? His mother of the year is how. She somehow met with them a few times and ever since they have been talking shit, making up lies and somehow came to the conclusion that I am holding SO hostage, locking away his phone and beating the religion out of him.
I've met his friends a few times for short periods of time and they only ever criticized me because I made their friend spend less time with them alone? And by time they meant him getting drunk to the point of throwing up blood and paying for them to get drunk every chance they got. I've heard the phrases "when are we drinking together again" and "when are we hanging out alone again" too many times.
He used to help his friend buy groceries for his family, take them out for dinners and outing fully covering all their expenses, and ironically when he got his own place and stopped doing that, they started having problems with me "because I changed him."
You might think that is normal in friendships right? Same, I think so too, difference is he's invited them out and asked them to visit but they always automatically said no because they assumed I'd be with him every time. For this whole year so far. THE PLOT THICKENS I TELL YOU.
How do we know what his friends and mom spoke about? We'll sister in law mentioned it, he confronted the friend vaguely (not to lead a response) and everything she said was confirmed through his friends response back saying how uncomfortable they are with me because i lock his phone away? And beat on him???
Essentially gaslighted him into thinking he was wrong for asking him why they had an issue with me. SO then sent him a message saying if he has issues with me to consult me directly and not him or his parents because I'm a grown woman that won't just throw a fit over feedback of something I might be doing to make them uncomfortable.
His friend followed that up by stating as follows: " as the man of my house, I am talking to you as the man of yours to sort your woman out" it was like speaking to his dad all over again. (Nasty).
So after all the yucks and the tons of the crap they concocted about our relationship I gave SO the option of me confronting them or him confronting them, he knows I chose distance and silence because the things I will say will break someone down too far to recover from, a very passive aggressive "you should apologize to the trees for wasting their oxygen" speech.
So he called his mom, told her to stop her lies, that he knew it was her, that she's the reason we still don't want anything to to with them etc. She pulled the "oh but how can you believe something that you didn't hear directly from me" and the water works and the pretending to be soooo confused, but I am proud to say that he didn't eat into it this time, he stood firm and politely told her to f right off.
Just for a little comedic relief side note, on the call she said "yeah well maybe I'm not ready to see you either because you hurt my feelings by ignoring me for so long," then proceeding to call him and text him everyday since saying she misses him and wants to see him.
I am proud of the progress SO has made in terms of standing up to narcissistic behavior and for now we are still keeping our distance and preserving our peace. Ps. I got a new bike, and I love to see them staring at me when I ride to the shops on my beautiful 800 cc's of pure joy and they happen to be there too, the perfect little "f you" without saying a word.
KeyHovercraft2637 said:
Please don’t let anyone who knows them (friends or family) babysit any potential children! They will poison your children (or try to) with their “religion." I promise they will do anything and everything to see their grandchildren. The easiest thing to do is move well away from your town. Moving seems extreme but it takes care of all the issues. Good luck!
Kattnapped said:
Unfortunately, OP, your SO has chosen seriously toxic friends to match his seriously toxic family. It's really normal when someone has a history of dealing with abuse. Hopefully, he wakes up soon to that fact. You both deserve peace and to enjoy life. Good luck and happy biking around your town!
mooseychew said:
You have a husband problem. Not a MIL problem.
MysteriousArea5071 said:
Wow! You’re still with this man? You’re still willing to stay married into this? Like most commenters, this just seems like too much drama, to deal with daily. Good on you for doing so, and good that SO is working hard on his own boundaries, but this is to crazy to stay living in the same place…
This much drama makes it seem like one of the old soap opera that my mom would watch. Good luck with the rest of this drama and everything SO and you are going through.
Gringa-Loca26 said:
Man I hope this guy is worth it.
RVFullTime said:
Unless both of you can move far away and go NC, don't marry this guy.
We are moving in October.