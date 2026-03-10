'AITA for stonewalling my future in-laws for telling me I'm grounded?' UPDATED

Everyone in his family, aunts, uncles, cousins tried getting on our good side to worm their way into our relationship and direct us back towards SO's parents, I caught on quick and shut it down post haste, like usual SO was slow to catch on but after they started making it too obvious he caught on.

After months of quiet they (family and friends) started trying to get him to visit them alone, only inviting him or inviting him when I'm working, ask him why he's never alone when he visits etc...

(The IQ is not strong with either side here okay). His aunts even went as far as to tell him his parents are dying (no ma'am the doctors told them they're obese and it will lead to earlier death than normal) so in a panic he started lowering his walls...