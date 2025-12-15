'AITA for suddenly storming out of a first date?'

I'm 32 and it was my first date with a 27-year-old woman. It was dinner at a patio style restaurant and it was going well. I didn't like was she put her phone on the table as soon as she arrived but she wasn't checking on it so whatever.
The issue was when the drinks and appetizers arrived and I moved her phone to give the waitress some space. The recording app was running and I reacted in shock: why in the world are you recording this? Then I stood up, paid, and went home.
She is now calling me an ahole over social media. Her main points is that I left her there when we had previously talked about me giving her a ride back home after the date.
And also, rude as heck for raising my voice and using swear words. Which ok, I did, but it was a shocking experience and I really think it was a natural reaction. AITA?
teresajs said:
NTA. You aren't her content. Recording your date is a sign that she doesn't fully understand consent. And if she was worried about her safety in a public space, why would she get in a car alone with you?
Realistic-Major4888 said:
NTA. There is simply no good reason she could give why she recorded you.
Individual-Foxlike said:
NTA. Depending on where you live, what she did might have been straight up illegal.
musiicalsoulz said:
NTA. I don't get why all these other commenters are hung up on you raising your voice and cursing. I am also a woman, I think her recording your date is bonkers, and that your response was normal.
TheEventGuru said:
NTA that’s not ok. When you’re on a first date you share such personal information. That's unacceptable. I’m sorry that happened to you.
countryboy1101 said:
NTA - there are zero reasons for this to be acceptable.
IllVegetable3 said:
NTA and block her everywhere before she creates more drama.
sp0rkah0lic said:
NTA. I would have done the same. Giant red flag.