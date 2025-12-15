"AITA for suddenly storming out of a first date?"

I'm 32 and it was my first date with a 27-year-old woman. It was dinner at a patio style restaurant and it was going well. I didn't like was she put her phone on the table as soon as she arrived but she wasn't checking on it so whatever.

The issue was when the drinks and appetizers arrived and I moved her phone to give the waitress some space. The recording app was running and I reacted in shock: why in the world are you recording this? Then I stood up, paid, and went home.

She is now calling me an ahole over social media. Her main points is that I left her there when we had previously talked about me giving her a ride back home after the date.