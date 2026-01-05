'AITA for suggesting my BF take Vitamin D?'

And I just said well I’m sorry you’re sick. I’ll leave you be. And I walked away. Now I’m sitting here wondering why I keep ending up around people who seem insistent on misunderstanding me and making small innocent comments into some kind of attack to start fights with me over. So AITA for offering my sick BF my vitamin D to possibly help with his cold?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Catching-Up-Today said:

NTA. There are other things eating up your boyfriend inside, he was already in a bad mood. Your suggestion got him to the level of being grouchy. You could have said anything other than Vitamin D and he would have responded the same way.

Distinct_Sir_4473 said: