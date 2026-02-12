'AITA for suing my friend when she didn’t come to my wedding?'

I (25F) recently got married to my (25M) husband in Bali, Indonesia in January. It was a destination wedding, but my parents and his parents paid for their own plane tickets and hotel, but we paid for our friends plane tickets and hotel stays.
Each plane ticket was about $2,000 USD and hotel was maybe about $150-300 for a week. My friend “Gemma” brought along her newlywed husband “John” along but paid for his plane ticket. The problem is that Gemma and John did not show up to my wedding.
Gemma took the free plane ticket to Bali and the hotel room and when I asked her why she didn’t show up she said that since they couldn’t afford their own honeymoon that this was a perfect opportunity and that Jim decided that he didn’t feel like going.
I was really hurt by this since Gemma and I have been friends for over 10 years. Would I be the ahole if I took her to small claims court for the money I spent on the plane ticket and hotel?
NZafe said:
Can’t believe I’m saying this, but, NTA. Someone offers to give you a free vacation on the condition that you attend one party during that time? I’d be jumping for that opportunity.
To take that free vacation and then no-call-no-show to your friends’ wedding is really crappy behavior on their part. They could have extended their stay if they wanted to treat the trip as their own honeymoon.
hugobosslives said:
You are not an ahole. Your friend is the ahole here. But...I can't see you winning any sort of claim. Legally you gifted her a plane ticket, there was no contract she had to come to the wedding.
Sad_Reward7297 said:
If someone took 2k from me and skipped my wedding, I’d be heated too.
OXRblues said:
NTA but first start by sending her a bill with copies of the bills for the airfare and the hotel. Maybe she’ll pay up without court. Worth a try.
GoodWifeSlutLife said:
If you're done with this friendship, go ahead and sue her.
Legitimate-Buy5570 said:
NTA you did not pay for her honeymoon but for her to come to the wedding. I personally wouldn't consider her a friend anymore.