"AITA for suing my friend when she didn’t come to my wedding?"

I (25F) recently got married to my (25M) husband in Bali, Indonesia in January. It was a destination wedding, but my parents and his parents paid for their own plane tickets and hotel, but we paid for our friends plane tickets and hotel stays.

Each plane ticket was about $2,000 USD and hotel was maybe about $150-300 for a week. My friend “Gemma” brought along her newlywed husband “John” along but paid for his plane ticket. The problem is that Gemma and John did not show up to my wedding.

Gemma took the free plane ticket to Bali and the hotel room and when I asked her why she didn’t show up she said that since they couldn’t afford their own honeymoon that this was a perfect opportunity and that Jim decided that he didn’t feel like going.