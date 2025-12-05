'AITA for taking my 4-year-old daughter to a café?'

I chat quietly to her - I tell her she is being thoughtful, but that the cafe is for everyone and she doesn’t have to whisper, but she continues to do so. She stays at the table, is happy and eager. My son is asleep in his carrier.

As far as I’m concerned we aren’t being at all disruptive, but I’m conscious parents can be oblivious to their own children’s shortcomings. A young woman sat nearby started to get clearly agitated by our presence.

She was on her laptop and started sighing and tutting. It got to the point where my daughter noticed and looked worriedly at me. I told her that she was doing well and sitting nicely, and to enjoy her treat, and said we’d go to the park in a bit.