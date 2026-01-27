'AITA for taking 'the best pieces' when I serve dinner?'

I cook dinner every day. Or what you could realistically say every day, except for the occasions where we get takeout or whatever else. I wasn't directly called an ahole for this, but there was a remark of "You get the better piece, huh?"
I feel like when I'm the one who figures out what we're gonna eat, does the grocery shopping, cooks the dinner, then I may have the right to decide who gets who when plating up...am I greedy?
I wanna point out that if we get takeout or something like that, I'll offer up whatever I think they might like, it's just that when I cooked the meal and such, I feel like I can take the "good cut"...
To add some info, since the brunt objective stuff isn't enough; I always cook more than enough food, often too much, which is a different problem. It's not supposed to be a relationship thing, but I cook for my partner and our child (our kid is too young to eat our food, so I make them a separate meal).
We're simply talking MINISCULE levels of bigger piece of meat, or better sear, or whatever else qualifies as "better piece." I'm way bigger than my partner (practically, almost literally twice the size) I don't ALWAYS take the best piece, but I would say I do it more than I give it.
It's not 50/50, skewed towards me taking it more often than giving it. As I also pointed out, if there's a piece of something I know my partner likes more than I do, I'll readily give that piece, even if I also like it, if I know it's their favorite (or really appreciated).
An example is 4 pieces of meat. 3 the same size, 1 a bit smaller. I'd take 2 same-size and give the normal sized and smaller to my partner. (NOBODY LEAVES THE TABLE HUNGRY - THERE'S LEFTOVERS 99% OF THE TIME). The comment was not from a harmful, hateful, angry place.
I made one of the dishes we both favor, like top 5 kind of dishes I make, and my partner commented on me having a 'better' piece, with a figurative (maybe literal) curl of their lip. This is not a relationship AITA. This is about the act of taking the "better piece" as the cook.
For other clarification I don't ALWAYS take the "better piece" but I will admit I do it a majority of the time, let's say 60%. Keep in mind there's a bunch of dishes that don't have separately cooked pieces, in those cases it's obviously not possible to take the "better piece."
Ready-Zombie5635 said:
NTA - but it is quite interesting you do that. I do all the cooking in the house too, and when I portion up, I always give her the best cut or better cooked one. Why? Because I love her and want her to have the best bit.
citydreef said:
If you do this every time, you are not wrong. You’re just an ahole. But not wrong. But still an ahole.
redsnake0404 said:
Every single time? Is generosity not in your nature? Would it really be that much of a sacrifice to not ALWAYS get the best bits? Would it really make you that miserable? YTA.
PuddleOfHamster said:
Sounds like you don't love the person you cook for. My husband and I always give each other the bigger or better bits.
ForwardCity9803 said:
You aren’t an AH exactly, but you aren’t being fair either if you always do this. Why do you cook for people if you don’t think they ever deserve to try the best bits?
bigpony said:
I do all the cooking in my house. I get secret chef snacks as I cook and then give the best piece to my partner.
BrookeBaranoff said:
I call it “chefs prerogative” or “cooks cut” when I eat the chicken butt. Personally I believe one person plates the other person picks, but in conflict with chef’s prerogative, that wins. Additionally the ye audacity to complain when someone else has cooked and plated for you. NTA.