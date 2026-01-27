"AITA for taking 'the best pieces' when I serve dinner?"

I cook dinner every day. Or what you could realistically say every day, except for the occasions where we get takeout or whatever else. I wasn't directly called an ahole for this, but there was a remark of "You get the better piece, huh?"

I feel like when I'm the one who figures out what we're gonna eat, does the grocery shopping, cooks the dinner, then I may have the right to decide who gets who when plating up...am I greedy?

I wanna point out that if we get takeout or something like that, I'll offer up whatever I think they might like, it's just that when I cooked the meal and such, I feel like I can take the "good cut"...

