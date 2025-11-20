"AITA for telling my brother's wife that she is a bad mom?"

So I live in my brother's house, as I'm currently finishing my college, which is in the same city as my brother, and he suggested I should stay in his house until I finish my college so I can save up the money which would have gone for rent instead. I told him that I will be a headache for his family, but he insisted on staying with them.

Now, he has 2 daughters; one's 6 months and one's 6 years old. The older daughter is a huge trouble-maker; she goes inside my room and steals things, tears up my books, eats my snacks, etc., and her mom blames it on me for why I keep these things within her reach even if it's in my room.