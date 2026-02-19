'AITA for telling my ex's affair partner that she’s not my kid's mother?'

My life is so weird now, I actually need a few drinks from all the drama that happened in 2 weeks. I 34 was married to my ex husband, Dan (35), we have 3 girls (10,7,5). Also a 7 month old baby boy.

He did have an affair on me with his coworker (23f). Yes 23. I didn’t know about them or their son (1). Were divorcing and thank God, through all this is try to be civil for the kids. I don’t bad mouth their father (only in my head).

I let them be kids and don’t involve them in adults busy. The kids are taking it okay but they still rather be home wit me because their not used to seeing their dad with another woman, they don’t like it.