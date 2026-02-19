'AITA for telling my ex's affair partner that she’s not my kid's mother?'

My life is so weird now, I actually need a few drinks from all the drama that happened in 2 weeks. I 34 was married to my ex husband, Dan (35), we have 3 girls (10,7,5). Also a 7 month old baby boy.
He did have an affair on me with his coworker (23f). Yes 23. I didn’t know about them or their son (1). Were divorcing and thank God, through all this is try to be civil for the kids. I don’t bad mouth their father (only in my head).
I let them be kids and don’t involve them in adults busy. The kids are taking it okay but they still rather be home wit me because their not used to seeing their dad with another woman, they don’t like it.
They said she talks bad about me, I don’t talk mess about her but my kids are like reporters and tell me everything. This girl even stalks my instagram, like you have the man and the baby so why bother me? She said that she won in life because she gave Dan his first son, okay, want a cookie?
Dan and I co-parent, we have a smooth schedule. The problem Is the girlfriend, she inserts herself into everything. She likes to call my kids”our kids” just to spite me, and she always does this fake laugh to get under my skin.
She says she’s the bonus mom but my kids don’t like her, they said she tries to be their friend and they hate it. A few weeks ago she said her and I need to have a health co-parenting style. Co-parenting with you? Only the father because I did not lay down with her. Last week the situation did escalate.
During drop off, my youngest one was quiet and upset. I did talk to her before they got out the car. Dan and Kennedy were there, she has her hip poking out rubbing on Dan. My youngest didn’t say hi to Kennedy but only her dad, that’s when Ken grabbed her. It was because Ken told her to say hi and my daughter told her that she wasn’t her mom.
The Trini in me wanted to explode but I kept calm. Before Dan could register to do or say anything I stepped in and slapped Kennedy's hand. I told her not to grab my child like that ever again.
She responded with “oh well she needs to have respect for me because I will be in their life” mind you they are children that came from a two parent household just for it to go away, so this will not be a fast process for them. It was a tit for tat.
My final response was that I meant what I said. I told her” just because she has Dan's baby doesn’t mean she is their mother, or will replace me so respect that." Dan is actually a scary man because later on that day, he texted me saying I made her feel bad about herself when she only wants to be a happy family.
I don’t know what he’s smoking on but it must be good to make him this clueless. But I’m private I did discipline my daughter and told her that Kennedy isn’t her mom but to still be respectful even if she doesn’t like her.
IrrelevantManatee said:
NTA. This girl needs to learn that you cannot force a kid to love and respect you. All that is earned, and she did nothing to earn it. Good for you for standing up for your children.
Spicy_Traveler94 said:
NTA. Talk to your lawyer about a neutral spot for pick ups and drop offs where it’s only you and only the father. I’d also suggest using a parenting app for all communication.
NotaMillenialatAll said:
NTA, you need to start a record of every little thing regarding your kids and them, it may come handy later. Those people are pure trash.
Rosalie-83 said:
You need a custody lawyer to stop her badmouthing you to your kids (parental alienation) and communicate with only him (not her) through a parenting app. Maybe even look into family therapy with you and your kids, so they can openly express their discomfort over their life changes...
And you’ll have a therapists records for court of them saying what bad things go on in dads house. NTA. Protect your kids first. Another adults emotional self regulation is not your job.
Angelbearsmom said:
NTA. Go to court to have the pick up and drop off at a neutral location and make it a condition that his girlfriend is not permitted to be at the drop off and pick up, and it’s a violation of the custody agreement if she is.
bmw5986 said:
NTA. You need to start documenting these instances with the AP and how their dad reacted. And you need to talk to your divorce lawyer about possible parental alienation.