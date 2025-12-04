'AITA for telling my friend her engagement ring is ugly?'

I told her yes, but I didn't want to talk about it, and then she kept asking me what was wrong so I finally exploded at her. Told her I was sick of her being a witch about everyone else's happiest moment, that who cares if the ring is ugly if she isn't the one wearing it, that I'm sure many people think that about her ring too.

She then asked me point-blank if I thought her ring was ugly and I said yes. Now she is super mad at me and said I ruined her ring and she doesn't want to be my friend anymore. So, Am I the ahole for telling her her ring is ugly?

